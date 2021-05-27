Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of -369.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

