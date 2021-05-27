CUE Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $589,118.90 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $77.34 or 0.00192651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $589,118.90 and approximately $8,058.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00182680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035709 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.00810164 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

