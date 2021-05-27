mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,618.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $12,618.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.07 or 0.99916610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00091097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

