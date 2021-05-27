BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00182680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035709 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.00810164 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

