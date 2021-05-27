TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $635.54

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $635.54 and last traded at $631.34, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

