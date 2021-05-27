TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $635.54

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $635.54 and last traded at $631.34, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.04.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.
The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.00.
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
