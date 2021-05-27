Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $30.09.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.