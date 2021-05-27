Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

