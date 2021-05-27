Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,416 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 put options.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,239. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

