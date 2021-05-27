Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.05

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 4841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

