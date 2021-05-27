E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.52

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 32121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $156,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.