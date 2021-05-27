Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.74. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 5,922 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

