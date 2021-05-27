Lincoln National Corp Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.66% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

