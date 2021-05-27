$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,850.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

