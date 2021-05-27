Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Shares of ROKU opened at $348.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $107,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,032 shares of company stock worth $87,272,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

