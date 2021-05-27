Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,866 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

