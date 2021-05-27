Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.96 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

