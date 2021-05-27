Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

