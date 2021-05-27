Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.