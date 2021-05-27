Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.76 Million

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $270.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $281.11 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $238.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,161. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

