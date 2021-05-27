Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%.

Zuora stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

