e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $29.65 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

