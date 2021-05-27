Smartshare Hits Market Cap of $926,489.94 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $926,489.94 and $100,547.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00040023 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.