Zano Hits Market Cap of $31.29 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00007313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $31.29 million and $195,777.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.07 or 0.99916610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.01113295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00533037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00378608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00091097 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,686,825 coins and its circulating supply is 10,657,325 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

