Jetcoin (JET) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $550,868.30 and $1.53 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00086847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00987867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.09749528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00092552 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

