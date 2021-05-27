1,777 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

