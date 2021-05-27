Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,660 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises about 2.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 98.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 64.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

