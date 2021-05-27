Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for about 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,179. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.