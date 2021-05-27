Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,922 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. 6,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

