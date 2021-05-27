WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

