WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 782 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

SSO opened at $113.85 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $116.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

