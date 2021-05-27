Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 10,756 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,966,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

