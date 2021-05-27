American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $447,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.