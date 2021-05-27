Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.89 ($8.10).

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.81 ($8.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.06. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €6.76 ($7.95). The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

