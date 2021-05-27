Morgan Stanley Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $36.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

JWN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,940. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

