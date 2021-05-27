Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,367. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

