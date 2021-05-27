SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,849 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

