Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 986,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 490,839 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 214,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $904,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $16,615,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 38,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

