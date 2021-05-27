Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 603.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,352 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $26,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 13,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

