D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,585. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

