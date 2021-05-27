HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has raised its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 54,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

