Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 18,400 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $192.81 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average is $200.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.