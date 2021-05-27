TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.67 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

