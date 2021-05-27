Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,657 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.88.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

