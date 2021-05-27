Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $79,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

