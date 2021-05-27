Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

