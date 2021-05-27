Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DexCom by 350.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DexCom by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $354.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.66 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,173 shares of company stock worth $13,330,334. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

