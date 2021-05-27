Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,137 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

