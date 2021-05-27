Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 35,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,736,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.