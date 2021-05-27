Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

