Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

BDN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,981. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 707,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

