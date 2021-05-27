Investors Purchase Large Volume of Newell Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 45,711 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 767 call options.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,815. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

